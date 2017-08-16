

CTV London





A 32-year-old Sarnia nurse has been charged related to the theft of narcotics from Bluewater Health.

David Cartwright, a nurse at Bluewater Health in Sarnia was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Cartwright faces three counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of fentanyl and one count of possession of morphine.

An investigation in to the theft was launched the Sarnia police vice unit and criminal investigations branch after receiving a complaint from Bluewater Health.

On Aug. 10, Cartwright allegedly removed an anesthetic box containing various medications and narcotics from an operating room floor.

On subsequent days Cartwright allegedly removed additional vials of fentanyl from a medication dispensing machine on the operating room floor.

On discovering the theft, Bluewater Health commenced an audit of medication inventory.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 16, police executed a search warrant at Cartwright’s residence in relation to the theft from Bluewater Health.

Cartwright was arrested at that time.

He has since been released from custody after entering into a recognizance of bail and will appear in court at a later date.

The street value of the medication has yet to be determined.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with further information please contact Det. Constable Jamieson at Sarnia Police Service (519) 344-8861 ext. 6221.