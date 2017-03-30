

CTV London





The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is issuing an alert as water levels will be rising in response to the rain.

UTRCA is reminding residents to be careful around rivers, streams and ponds. Streambanks will also be slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.

A weather system with up to 30 to 45 millimetres of rain is forecast to affect the Upper Thames River basin over the next 24 to 36 hours.

"Streams and rivers will begin rising overnight Thursday, and will continue to rise throughout the day Friday," said Mark Helsten, UTRCA Senior Water Resources Engineer.

"We expect watercourses to peak upstream beginning late Friday night/early Saturday morning, with peaks moving downstream throughout the weekend."

The UTRCA does not anticipate serious flooding at this time, but there is the potential for water to spill into low lying floodplain areas if the higher rainfall amounts materialize. Water levels are expected to remain elevated over the weekend and into early next week.