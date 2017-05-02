Featured
Rookie OPP officer charged following collision
A rookie Oxford OPP officer has been charged following a collision in Tillsonburg.
The two-vehicle crash took place on Oxford Street on April 22, 2017.
Cst. Steven Hillier, a one year member of the Oxford County OPP has been charged with making an unsafe lane change.
