

CTV London





The stage is set as thousands of Londoners are expected to flood into Victoria Park to send off 2016 and welcome in 2017.

For many 2016 seems to be defined by a year of political surprises and scandals, celebrity deaths, and regional conflicts.

Londoners of all ages are welcome to say goodbye to 2016 with ‘Glee London’ kicking off the evening at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks display for families and children at 9 p.m.

‘Finger Eleven’ will be headlining the main show as the new year gets closed. Two local artists will get the chance to open for the band following the fireworks display.

The Juno winners “Finger Eleven” will take the stage leading to the countdown which will be complete with a fireworks display from the top of City Hall at midnight.

London Police are not taking any chances with impaired drivers tonight with ride check programs planned for throughout the evening.

For those looking to get the park safely the LTC is offering free service from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.