As the saying goes, council is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to deciding what to do on the issue of cameras for Uber drivers.

All eyes will be on city politicians as they grapple with a competing set of ultimatums from Uber and cab drivers.

“Call it a strike, call it refusing to serve,” says Hassan Savehilagh, president of Yellow London Taxi following an urgent meeting of the London Taxi Association.

The group is issuing an ultimatum of their own to city council. They say if Uber drivers are allowed to operate without cameras then they will protest by no longer providing rides to customers.

The motion was supported unanimously by U-Need-A-Cab, Blue and White, Yellow Taxi, and Green Taxi. They represent 400 cabs including accessible vans for Londoners with disabilities traditional sedans.

The ultimatum comes after Uber threatened to pull out of London if council goes ahead with their decision to have Uber drivers install cameras into their vehicles.

Uber says they have almost 1,000 registered drivers that would lose a source of income if they left the city.

“It would be a huge job loss issue created by this concern about cameras,” says Uber driver Steve Everett.

The competing ultimatums put the transportation needs of thousands in jeopardy, and puts council directly in the middle.

Councillor Jesse Helmer who supports allowing Uber to operate without cameras says the threats are counterproductive.

“What we need to do as a council, regardless of the actions of Uber or the Taxi Association, is we as a group need to figure out what’s a fair way to regulate this.

Uber also argues that Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Oakville, Hamilton have all approved ridesharing without any camera requirement.