Police and railway officials are responding to a train derailment near Clinton.

OPP say just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, they were notified of the derailment on the southern edge of Clinton.

They say nine westbound Goderich-Exeter Railway containers left the tracks near the intersection of Bayfield Road (County 13) and King Street in Clinton.

Police say the goods being transported are not dangerous goods and all of the cars remained upright.

Access to and from Clinton via Bayfield Road and Devon Street was closed for a couple of hour while railway crews got the cars back on the track.

Railway crews are expected to have the railways cars back on the track in approximately two hours.