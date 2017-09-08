Featured
Rider dies at Woodbine Race Track after two horses collide
A statue of the famous race horse, Northern Dancer stands outside the main entrance of Woodbine Racetrack. (Tibor Kolley)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:09AM EDT
TORONTO - One person has died after a collision between horses at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.
Darren Fortune, a 43-year-old exercise rider, died after a training accident on the main track early Friday morning, Woodbine Entertainment Group said in a statement.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and friends," said Jamie Martin, WEG's executive vice-president of racing.
Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said they were called after two horses collided with each other. He said the rider of one of the horses fell and was injured.
Brister added the rider was rushed to hospital, but later died.
The Ministry of Labour and other officials were investigating. No horses were harmed in the accident, WEG said.