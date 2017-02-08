

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal public safety minister says revoked, trusted-traveller Nexus border cards held by about 200 Canadian permanent residents have been reinstated, at least for now.

Ralph Goodale says the Nexus cards, which help people cross the border more swiftly, were cancelled a few days ago because a recent U.S. executive order on immigration made the holders ineligible.

The order banned travel to the U.S. by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.

A U.S. court ruling suspended the order, opening the door to reinstatement of the Nexus cards.

However, the White House has appealed the ruling, meaning the issue may be far from resolved.

As of December, there were almost 1.5 million members in the Nexus program -- about 80 per cent of them Canadians.