Rethinking your drink reminder from health unit
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:18PM EST
Rethink that drink, the London-Middlesex Health Unit says, as New Year's Eve approaches.
An official with the health unit says there are things you can do to limit your alcohol intake while out for the night.
Make sure you eat and you pace yourself when drinking. Consider having a non-alcoholic drink in between drinks and keep track of time and how fast you are consuming drinks," says the health unit's Rhonda Britt.
"Having time in between each drink so you're not drinking as much."
Britt also says you must prepare ahead of time as well for how you're going to get home should you overindulge.
"Plan ahead...so you're not getting behind the wheel."
The health unit says it's regional campaign, Rethink Your Drinking, is an awareness campaign that encourages moderation or low-risk drinking to support healthy lifestyle choices and reduce short and long-term risks associated with alcohol consumption.
OPP say they will be out in all regions conducting RIDE programs.
