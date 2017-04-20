

CTV London





All residents and pets got out safely as a Camlachie home burned to the ground on Wednesday.

It took place around 11:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Victoria Street.

The Plympton- Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department attended to extinguish the fire while the OPP dealt with traffic control.

Upon emergency services arriving, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say the home suffered immense fire and water damage. Two vehicles were also severely damaged.

Lambton OPP were called to the scene to secure the area as the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office investigates the cause of the fire.