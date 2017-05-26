Featured
Report suggests another pay suspension for Sarnia mayor
Mayor Mike Bradley speaks in Sarnia, Ont. on Thursday, March 26, 2015. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 1:36PM EDT
Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley may have his pay suspended again following allegations of bullying.
Sarnia’s integrity commissioner is recommending Bradley’s pay be suspended for two weeks.
According to a report by Commissioner Robert Swayze, a complaint was received from City Clerk Dianne Gould-Brown.
She says the mayor bullied, harassed and intimidated her at a February council meeting.
The complaint also alleges that Bradley colluded with a ratepayer against the interests of the city and that the mayor involved himself in a Freedom of Information request from a citizen.
Bradley’s pay was suspended for three months last year after it was deemed he violated the council’s Code of Conduct.
Swayze’s latest report will be considered by council on Monday.
