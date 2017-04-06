Featured
Report on oversight of Ontario police expected today
The Special Investigations Unit investigates after a man was shot outside an Oakville, Ont., police station on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2012. (Tom Podolec / CTV News)
The Canadian Press
TORONTO -- A major report on how Ontario's police should be policed is expected to be released today.
The 263-page report by the Independent Police Oversight Review is the product of seven months of fact-finding and information gathering across the province.
Justice Michael Tulloch headed the government-commissioned review of the three bodies that oversee policing in the province.
Currently, the Special Investigations Unit, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission oversee issues involving police.
The report makes 129 recommendations aimed at streamlining oversight and making it more transparent and accountable.
Tulloch heard from more than 1,500 individuals in 18 public consultations, held more than 130 private meetings and got information from police associations, chiefs of police, police commissioners and police services board members in researching the report.
