Repeat offender squad searching for suspect convicted of attempted murder
Police are searching for Robert Andrews, who is known to frequent London.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 5:25PM EDT
Police are searching for a federal offender convicted of attempted murder and criminal harassment.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Robert Andrews, 49, due to breach of parole.
He is known to frequent London, as well as Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton and Barrie.
Andrews is 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.