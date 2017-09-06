

CTV London





Police are searching for a federal offender convicted of attempted murder and criminal harassment.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Robert Andrews, 49, due to breach of parole.

He is known to frequent London, as well as Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton and Barrie.

Andrews is 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.