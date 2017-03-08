

CTV London





London and surrounding areas are currently under a wind warning as potentially damaging winds are expected Wednesday.

Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are possible in London, Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton.

Special Weather Statements have also been issued in Huron-Perth and Wellington County.

Strong southwesterly winds of 60 km/h with gusts to 100 km/h are expected to develop early this afternoon and then begin to diminish by the evening.

The wind may cause tree and building damage along with local power outages.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. High can toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.