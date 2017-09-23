Featured
Record set as heat warning continues in London
A family stays in the shade at London International Airshow on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Joel Merritt / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 5:36PM EDT
London hit a record high on Saturday as the heat alert continues.
On the second day of fall, the temperature rose to 32 degrees, shattering a record set in 1959.
That year the temperature hit 28 degrees in London.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a heat alert Friday for the next three days.
Heat alerts are issued when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a day-time high of 31 Celsius or higher for one day, or it issues a forecast calling for a Humidex value of 40 or higher for one day.
At the London International Airshow, the crowds were trying to find ways to stay cool.
A man from Windsor said he left the airshow and watched it from a cooler vantage point outside.