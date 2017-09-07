

CTV London





Elgin OPP are investigating a number of suspicious fires south of St. Thomas.

OPP say the first fire was burning brush on Roberts Line on Aug. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Another fire was located during the same time frame on Dexter Line to a small wooden structure. Both fires were between Fairview Road and Yarmouth Centre Road, police said.

On Tuesday around 9:15 p.m., Central Elgin firefighters responded to a report of a burning vehicle on Dexter Line East of East Street in Central Elgin.

Damaged occurred to an outbuilding during the vehicle fire.

Then on Wednesday, OPP were contacted as a non-inhabited property on Roberts Line East of Quaker Road had been burned down.

Police say this is likely to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in any of the blazes.

OPP ask the public to report any suspicious vehicles or individuals to police by calling 1-888-310-1122.