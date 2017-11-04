

CTV London





A special weather statement has been issued for London-Middlesex and surrounding counties with as much as 40 millimetres of rain expected Saturday night through to Sunday evening.

The agency says a low pressure system is developing over the Western United States and will move towards southern Ontario during the weekend.

Significant amounts of rain are likely in many areas especially Sunday and Sunday evening. There is also the risk of thunderstorms which would cause locally higher rainfall amounts.