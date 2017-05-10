

CTV London





A truck became stuck under a notorious railway underpass in Oxford County near Putnam Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at Line 17 in Oxford County, just north of Putnam.

Crews had to free a trailer that was caught under the bridge, with heavy equipment needed to complete the task.

The underpass claims multiple trailers every year and neighbours say signage warning of its low clearance is sometimes not noticed or ignored.

There were no injuries to the driver and police are investigating.

Residents say, it's time to fix the underpass, even though it’s the source of a few raised eyebrows.

“We can actually feel it in the house, it shakes that much,” says Jerry Wilkinson, who called the underpass, the Putnam Smasher.