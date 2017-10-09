

CTV London





Two people are facing numerous trafficking charges after a drug raid in Norfolk County.

A male and female were arrested at a home on the 6th Concession in South Walsingham Friday.

Police say they recovered illegal drugs and cash.

Among the items seized were heroin, fentanyl, meth, hydromorphone, LSD, morphine and a weapon.

A 41-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both of Norfolk, County were charged.