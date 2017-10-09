Featured
Raid turns up numerous drugs, including fentanyl, heroin
An OPP detachment is seen in Simcoe, Ont., on Friday, June 27, 2014. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 9, 2017 12:43PM EDT
Two people are facing numerous trafficking charges after a drug raid in Norfolk County.
A male and female were arrested at a home on the 6th Concession in South Walsingham Friday.
Police say they recovered illegal drugs and cash.
Among the items seized were heroin, fentanyl, meth, hydromorphone, LSD, morphine and a weapon.
A 41-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both of Norfolk, County were charged.