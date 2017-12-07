

London police say $20,000 worth of fentanyl was seized from a London residence on Wednesday.

Police charged three people after seizing 41 grams of fentanyl from a house on Dundas Street and William Street.

They also found crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as $340 in Canadian currency.

A 33-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, all of London, were charged with trafficking.