Raid nets $17K in drugs by Woodstock police
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 5:36PM EST
A Woodstock man is facing several drug charges following a raid by police.
Woodstock Police say they executed a search warrant Thursday as part of an investigation into prescription drug trafficking.
As a result, officers seized marijuana, cocaine, prescription drugs, cash and several weapons.
Police estimate the total value of the drugs and cash at $17,000.
A 34-year-old man is now charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation.
