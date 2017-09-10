

CTV London





Hundreds turned out in Dorchester Sunday for the 9th annual Walk of Champions, an event to help raise awareness and funds for a rare form of cancer.

Wendy Stockford lost her husband to multiple myeloma and became emotional saying, "These people supported us and it's my turn to support them, and make good friends"

Sherry Paiva’s husband is living with multiple myeloma, “He is in his 9th year of treatment, and we are battling and fighting for his survival."

Advocates living with multiple myeloma, along with their family and friends, laced up on Sunday in an effort to educate the public about the bone cancer which first forms plasma cells.

Ev McDowell has been living with myeloma for 17 years and in 2002 she co-founded the London and District Myeloma Support Group. Through their annual fundraiser they have raised nearly 450 thousand dollars for myeloma research, "There are a lot of us. There is a support group here in London and we have some very good doctors. And the money we're raising is going to give people more treatment options so that they can live longer"

According Myeloma Canada, there are 7,500 Canadians living with the incurable cancer.

The money will be used to fund clinical trials of new myeloma drug therapies which are vitally important for all myeloma patients.