The suspect in a purse-snatching case at the St. Thomas Library has racked up a drug charge as well after police caught up to him near the library.

On Saturday, police were called to the library about a purse and cellphone theft.

Police say a 39 year-old St. Thomas man was arrested in the immediate area and was found to be in possession of an item that was in the purse and also in possession of drugs.

The purse and cellphone remain missing.

The man was due to appear in court today.