The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has issued a public reprimand to a former London doctor, who sexually abused patients for years.

Dr. Stanley Dobrowolski had his licence to practice revoked on Nov. 30, 2015.

At that time the College's Discipline Committee found that Dr. Dobrowolski committed an act of professional misconduct, in that he engaged in the sexual abuse of patients.

It also said that his behaviour "would reasonably be regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional, in that he has failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and he has been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practice medicine."

The discipline committee said Dobrowolski’s misconduct related to a total of 31 female patients and some of those were the subject of criminal convictions.

A college spokeswoman said Monday that Dobrowolski did not attend the session but the public reprimand was issued nonetheless.

"Your actions betrayed the fundamental ethics and principles to which we all swore when we became physicians," discipline committee member Dr. William King said in the reprimand. "You have brought shame on yourself; you have brought shame to the profession."

King said the discipline committee's only regret was that it had not revoked Dobrowolski's licence to practice sooner.

Last March, Western University issued an apology to sexual abuse victims of Dobrowolski, who was employed at the school in the 1980s and 1990s.

Dobrowolski is serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault and voyeurism in connection with incidents that happened after 1995 involving his private practice.

