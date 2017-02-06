

CTV London





Minister of Energy Glenn Thibeault along with Deputy Premier Deb Matthews visited Ontario’s first sustainable, net-zero community in London on Monday.

The Sifton Centre, is London’s first net zero commercial building, which means it’s designed and constructed to power itself.

This building is the first of many at West 5, which will all be built using leading-edge SMART and net-zero technologies.

Approximately 2,500 jobs will be created over the 10-year construction period.

Once fully built, West 5 will have 2,000 apartments, condominium and townhomes along with 400,000 sq ft. of commercial space and a 1.6 acre park in the heart of the community.

Some of the many technologies used in The Sifton Centre include; solar rooftop and facade; automated lighting, heating and cooling based on occupancy sensors, level of sunlight and solar gain; dynamic glass windows that automatically tint and adjust to sunlight; low flow plumbing fixtures which use rain water and a green rooftop.