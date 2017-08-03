

Convicted killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer may be called to testify at a public inquiry, provincial officials said Thursday.

A news conference was held in London where officials outlined plans of the inquiry into the safety and security of residents in long-term care homes.

The inquiry comes after the conviction of former nurse Wettlaufer, who murdered eight seniors in long-term care homes in Woodstock and London.

William C. McDowell, lead counsel of the public, and Elizabeth Hewitt, the inquiry's London-based senior counsel answered questions from media.

McDowell said that the inquiry's first priority will be to meet with families of Wettlaufer's victims.

He also said that the inquiry will likely start in May and that even Premier Kathleen Wynne could be called to testify.

The Inquiry was announced on August 1 by the Government of Ontario under the Public Inquiries Act.

Its mandate is to inquire into what events may have lead into the crimes of Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer pled guilty to and was convicted of eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to her time as a nurse at long-term care facilities.

The Inquiry is directed to inquire into the circumstances and contributing factors allowing these events to occur, including the effect, if any, of relevant policies, procedures, practices and accountability and oversight mechanisms.