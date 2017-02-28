

CTV London





Ontario plans to crack down on ticket scalpers and bots.

The Province said Tuesday it is reviewing the rules for buying and selling tickets online to give fans a fair shot at getting tickets for concert and sporting events.

Event tickets are mostly bought and sold online. While this has given fans more options, it also means that tickets to popular shows and games often sell out within hours, sometimes minutes, the province says.

Many tickets are then posted on resale sites at a price much higher than their original value. This leaves fans unable to find the tickets they want at a price they can afford.

Fans can now help the government develop new legislation that would make the process of buying and selling tickets more fair and transparent by sharing their ideas through an online consultation. Click on the link inside this story to complete.

The province is looking for feedback in four key areas:

• Access - making sure everyone has a fair shot at buying tickets for popular events

• Affordability - addressing consumer concerns about resale prices and service charges

• Transparency - making more information available to consumers when they buy tickets

• Enforcement - making sure laws are followed.