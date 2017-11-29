

CTV London





The province's last cap-and-trade auction before it joins a carbon market with Quebec and California next year takes place Wednesday.

The province launched the program to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The three previous auctions have sold out, bringing in about $1.5 billion for green projects.

As of January 1, Ontario will join Quebec and California's carbon market, which has also seen three sold out auctions in a row for current credits.

The auditor general has said that when Ontario links its market with Quebec and California, an estimated $466 million will leave the Ontario economy over three years, because it will be cheaper to buy allowances from those jurisdictions.