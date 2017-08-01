

The Canadian Press





Ontario has announced an appeal court judge will head a public inquiry into the policies, procedures and oversight of long-term care homes after a nurse admitted to killing eight seniors in her care.

There was a public demand for an inquiry after details came out about Elizabeth Wettlaufer's killing spree. Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault of patients over the course of nearly a decade.

Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Eileen Gillese has been asked to examine the circumstances and systemic issues surrounding the deaths and injuries.

The province says Gillese will have a broad mandate to review the Long-Term Care Homes Act and recommend changes aimed at improving the safety of residents.

The inquiry's final report is to be delivered to the province's attorney general by July 31, 2019 and made public.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says the inquiry will provide answers to the victims' families and ensure something like this never happens again.

