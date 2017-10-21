

CTV London





Charges are pending following a crash on the 401 in Oxford County involving a prisoner transport van.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, the eastbound van was rear-ended by a tractor trailer near Sweaburg Road.

The Ministry of Correctional Services prisoner transport vehicle had three prison guards and one prisoner inside at the time.

The prisoner was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while two correctional officers suffered minor injuries.

A third officer was not injured as well as the driver of the transport truck.

The investigation is continuing.