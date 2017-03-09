

The Canadian Press





Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd says the couple was taken into custody at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Neither Lloyd nor Toronto police could confirm what, if any, charges the Emerys are facing.

Lloyd says the Emerys are due in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

The couple own Cannabis Culture, a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

On Thursday, police were seen raiding Cannabis Culture stores in Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto.

Vancouver police said its officers were carrying out search warrants in the city to help Toronto police with an investigation. Toronto police did not provide information about the investigation.

Marc Emery, the self-styled "Prince of Pot," was arrested at one of his new Montreal dispensaries in December and charged with drug trafficking.

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized late last year that the current laws exist.

Police forces across the country have been raiding pot shops and charging owners with trafficking-related offences.

Emery was born in London and lived in the city for many years.

He was a well known businessman in the downtown core, owning the City Lights bookshop.