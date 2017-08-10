

Thousands were suddenly left without power in northwest London after equipment failure caused a widespread outage in the area.

Customers in areas near and in West London, Oakridge, Hyde Park, and Masonville were all hit with outages.

London Hydro says the cause was equipment failure and that most areas would see power restored later this morning. By noon hour it appeared all affected areas had their power back.

Meanwhile police were reminding motorists to treat all intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.