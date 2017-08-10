Featured
Power restored in Northwest London
Widespread outage in Northwest London on Thursday, August 10, 2017. (London Hydro)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:11PM EDT
Thousands were suddenly left without power in northwest London after equipment failure caused a widespread outage in the area.
Customers in areas near and in West London, Oakridge, Hyde Park, and Masonville were all hit with outages.
London Hydro says the cause was equipment failure and that most areas would see power restored later this morning. By noon hour it appeared all affected areas had their power back.
Meanwhile police were reminding motorists to treat all intersections without working traffic signals as four way stops.