A day after police searched a Summerside pond and combed the area around it searching for evidence in the Josie Glenn homicide case, police and city officials drained the pond Monday.

The process took about five hours at the pond on Jackson Road in the southeast corner of the city.

The remains of Glenn were found five days after she was last seen area of Clarke Road and Culver Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Const. Sandasha Bough said the search on Monday was for evidence.

“The city is assisting us at this time. We have our marine unit and members of our major crime unit here,” she said.

As well, police remain on scene at the house at 252 South Leaksdale Circle where Oluwatobi Boyede, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a human body.

“We have a number of officers at the residence as well as in the neighbouring subdivision,” Bough said. “We are looking for additional evidence. We’re asking anybody if they have any information…please give us a call.”

The lawyer for Boyede, Keli Mersereau, said her client was in shock. She also said he has no criminal record.

Boyede was in court briefly Monday and is to appear in court again on Friday.