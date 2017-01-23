

CTV London





With school buses in Oxford County cancelled Monday due to fog, the Oxford OPP sent out a notice to remind motorists to use their headlights for safety.

There have been several fog advisories issued by Environment Canada in recent days.

OPP say that many people believe that Day Time Running Lights are enough light during low light conditions. Police say this is incorrect as it takes the combination of all lights equipped on your vehicle to help you be seen.

Day Time Running Lights only assist other motorists observing you from the front of the vehicle, but the rear of the vehicle also needs to be illuminated, police say.

It is law that vehicle lights which includes head lights, clearance lights and tail lights be activated a half hour before sunset to one half hour after sunrise and any other time when visibility is affected by the environment (rain, fog, cloudy days, blowing snow, etc.).

Police also say that certain colours of vehicles are more difficult to see than others especially during low light conditions.

If in doubt, turn on the vehicle lights.