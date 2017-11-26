Featured
Police takedown in east end leads to three arrests, weapon seizure
London police arrested three people in the area of Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 8:18AM EST
Three people were arrested after several police vehicles descended on a plaza in the east end Sunday morning.
Police received a call from the area of Bonaventure and Admiral Drive around 11:30 a.m. about a disturbance involving several people and a possible firearm.
"We dispatched officers right away," said London police Const. Scott Mandich. "Police located a (suspect) vehicle and were on the scene fairly quickly."
Mandich said the vehicle was stopped at the Tim Hortons at Dundas Street and Bonventure Drive and arrests made.
A 19-year-old St. Thomas man is charged with resisting arrest.
An 18-year-old London woman is charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
A 46-year-old London man is facing charges of possession dangerous to public peace and possession of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).