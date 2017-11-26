

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Three people were arrested after several police vehicles descended on a plaza in the east end Sunday morning.

Police received a call from the area of Bonaventure and Admiral Drive around 11:30 a.m. about a disturbance involving several people and a possible firearm.

"We dispatched officers right away," said London police Const. Scott Mandich. "Police located a (suspect) vehicle and were on the scene fairly quickly."

Mandich said the vehicle was stopped at the Tim Hortons at Dundas Street and Bonventure Drive and arrests made.

A 19-year-old St. Thomas man is charged with resisting arrest.

An 18-year-old London woman is charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

A 46-year-old London man is facing charges of possession dangerous to public peace and possession of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).