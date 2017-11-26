Featured
Police takedown in east end leads to three arrests
London police arrested three people in the area of Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 4:15PM EST
Three people were arrested after several police vehicles descended on a plaza in the area of Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive Sunday morning.
Police received a call from the area of Bonaventure and Admiral Drive around 11:30 a.m. about a disturbance involving several people and a possible firearm.
"We dispatched officers right away," said London police Const. Scott Mandich. "Police located a (suspect) vehicle and were on the scene fairly quickly."
Mandich said the vehicle was stopped and arrests made, but no firearm was found.
He said two males and a female have charges pending.
Mandich wouldn't reveal the nature of the disturbance and said the investigation is ongoing.