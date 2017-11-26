

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Three people were arrested after several police vehicles descended on a plaza in the area of Dundas Street and Bonaventure Drive Sunday morning.

Police received a call from the area of Bonaventure and Admiral Drive around 11:30 a.m. about a disturbance involving several people and a possible firearm.

"We dispatched officers right away," said London police Const. Scott Mandich. "Police located a (suspect) vehicle and were on the scene fairly quickly."

Mandich said the vehicle was stopped and arrests made, but no firearm was found.

He said two males and a female have charges pending.

Mandich wouldn't reveal the nature of the disturbance and said the investigation is ongoing.