Featured
Police seize over $390K worth of drugs, including 71 lbs. of pot
Drug seizure by London Police on April 1, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 3, 2017 12:23PM EDT
London police have seized over $390,000 worth of drugs, mainly marijuana and pot-related items.
Police raided a home on King Street on Saturday and recovered a variety of drugs, including:
32 288 grams of marijuana bud (71 pounds) - $ 322 288
0.8 grams of cocaine - $80
10 x 5 mg oxycodone - $50
2 tabs of LSD - $10
1329 grams of hash - $13290
598 grams of cannabis resin - $ 5980
422.8 grams of shatter -$42,280
45 THC Pens - $4500
190 Distillate THC syringes - $ 1900
266 gummies - $2660
312 THC brownies/cookies - $1560
125 caramels - $1250
132 lolipops - $1320
142 packages of THC drink crystals - $710
A London man is being sought as a part of the investigation.
Contact police if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Lawsuit alleges discrimination in police handling of London sexual assault
- Police seize over $390K worth of drugs, including 71 lbs. of pot
- Lambton OPP investigating after robbery turned violent
- Wet week ahead; Special Weather Statement issued
- Arson, assault charges laid after Perth East mobile home fire