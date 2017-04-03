

CTV London





London police have seized over $390,000 worth of drugs, mainly marijuana and pot-related items.

Police raided a home on King Street on Saturday and recovered a variety of drugs, including:

32 288 grams of marijuana bud (71 pounds) - $ 322 288

0.8 grams of cocaine - $80

10 x 5 mg oxycodone - $50

2 tabs of LSD - $10

1329 grams of hash - $13290

598 grams of cannabis resin - $ 5980

422.8 grams of shatter -$42,280

45 THC Pens - $4500

190 Distillate THC syringes - $ 1900

266 gummies - $2660

312 THC brownies/cookies - $1560

125 caramels - $1250

132 lolipops - $1320

142 packages of THC drink crystals - $710

A London man is being sought as a part of the investigation.

Contact police if you have any information.