Two London men and a youth have been charged with numerous offences following the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition at a Fleming Drive address.

London police executed a search warrant Friday and seized the following:

Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a prohibited magazine

Smith and Wesson 38 Calibre revolver, loaded with 6 rounds

12 gauge, pump action shotgun

Extended magazine for the shotgun

67 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells

264 rounds of 9 mm ammunition

78 rounds of 38 Calibre ammunition

12 rounds of 40 Calibre ammunition

1 bullet proof vest

7 grams of Cocaine, valued at $70040 grams of Psilocybin, valued at $400

3238 grams of Marihuana bud, valued at $32,380

2 grams of shatter oil, valued at $140

2 e-cigarettes, valued at $100

3 TEC’s, valued at $15

The value of drugs seized is $32,635 and Canadian currency seized is $5,590.

A 33- and 32-year-old, as well as a young person who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are jointly charged with the following offences:

Possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possess schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Two counts of unlawfully possess a schedule II substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawfully possess schedule III substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Three counts of use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Use/handle/store ammunition carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Three counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Possess loaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Possess unloaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

Unlicenced person possess prohibited/restricted weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

One man is further charged with the following offences: Unlawfully possess a schedule I substance; three counts of possess firearm while prohibited; two counts of breach of probation,

The young person is further charged with failing to comply with a YCJA sentence.