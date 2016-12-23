Featured
Police seize guns, drugs on Fleming Drive
London Police station on Dundas Street
CTV London
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 4:15PM EST
Two London men and a youth have been charged with numerous offences following the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition at a Fleming Drive address.
London police executed a search warrant Friday and seized the following:
- Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a prohibited magazine
- Smith and Wesson 38 Calibre revolver, loaded with 6 rounds
- 12 gauge, pump action shotgun
- Extended magazine for the shotgun
- 67 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells
- 264 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
- 78 rounds of 38 Calibre ammunition
- 12 rounds of 40 Calibre ammunition
- 1 bullet proof vest
- 7 grams of Cocaine, valued at $70040 grams of Psilocybin, valued at $400
- 3238 grams of Marihuana bud, valued at $32,380
- 2 grams of shatter oil, valued at $140
- 2 e-cigarettes, valued at $100
- 3 TEC’s, valued at $15
The value of drugs seized is $32,635 and Canadian currency seized is $5,590.
A 33- and 32-year-old, as well as a young person who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are jointly charged with the following offences:
- Possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
- Possess schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
- Two counts of unlawfully possess a schedule II substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
- Unlawfully possess schedule III substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
- Three counts of use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
- Use/handle/store ammunition carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
- Three counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
- Possess loaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
- Possess unloaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
- Unlicenced person possess prohibited/restricted weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
One man is further charged with the following offences: Unlawfully possess a schedule I substance; three counts of possess firearm while prohibited; two counts of breach of probation,
The young person is further charged with failing to comply with a YCJA sentence.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.