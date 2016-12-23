Two London men and a youth have been charged with numerous offences following the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition at a Fleming Drive address.

London police executed a search warrant Friday and seized the following:

  • Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a prohibited magazine
  • Smith and Wesson 38 Calibre revolver, loaded with 6 rounds
  • 12 gauge, pump action shotgun
  • Extended magazine for the shotgun
  • 67 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells
  • 264 rounds of 9 mm ammunition
  • 78 rounds of 38 Calibre ammunition
  • 12 rounds of 40 Calibre ammunition
  • 1 bullet proof vest
  • 7 grams of Cocaine,  valued at $70040 grams of Psilocybin, valued at  $400
  • 3238 grams of Marihuana bud,  valued at $32,380
  • 2 grams of shatter oil, valued at $140
  • 2 e-cigarettes, valued at $100
  • 3 TEC’s,  valued at $15

The value of drugs seized is $32,635 and Canadian currency seized is $5,590.

A 33- and 32-year-old, as well as a  young person who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are jointly charged with the following offences:

  • Possess schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Possess schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Two  counts of unlawfully possess a schedule II substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Unlawfully possess schedule III substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;
  • Three counts of use/handle/store firearm, etc. carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
  • Use/handle/store ammunition carelessly, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
  • Three counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
  • Possess loaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
  • Possess unloaded regulated firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada;
  • Unlicenced person possess prohibited/restricted weapon, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada;

One man is further charged with the following offences: Unlawfully possess a schedule I substance; three counts of possess firearm while prohibited; two counts of breach of probation,

The young person is further charged with failing to comply with a YCJA sentence.