Two Londoners are facing various drug charges following a drug raid last Friday.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Richmond Street and drugs and cash were recovered.

• 120 hydromorphone (12 mg capsules) - $ 2400

• 13 grams methamphetamine - $ 1300

• 23 grams of crack cocaine - $ 2300

• 33 oxycodone (5 mg pills) - $ 165

• 2 x 50 mcg fentanyl patches - $ 300

• 2 x 60 mg morphine pills - $ 60

• 8 grams marijuana – $ 80

• $1400 in Canadian currency

• $92 in US currency

A 51-year-old London man and a 37-year-old London woman are facing charges.