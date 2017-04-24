Featured
Police seize $6K worth of drugs following Richmond Street bust
Drugs London Ont. police seized in a raid on a Richmond Street residence on April 21, 2017. (Supplied)
Two Londoners are facing various drug charges following a drug raid last Friday.
A search warrant was executed at a residence on Richmond Street and drugs and cash were recovered.
• 120 hydromorphone (12 mg capsules) - $ 2400
• 13 grams methamphetamine - $ 1300
• 23 grams of crack cocaine - $ 2300
• 33 oxycodone (5 mg pills) - $ 165
• 2 x 50 mcg fentanyl patches - $ 300
• 2 x 60 mg morphine pills - $ 60
• 8 grams marijuana – $ 80
• $1400 in Canadian currency
• $92 in US currency
A 51-year-old London man and a 37-year-old London woman are facing charges.
