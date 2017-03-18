

CTV London





Norfolk OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Delhi in which a motorist left the scene.

They say a 72-year-old woman was walking on King Street Friday morning when she was struck by a vehicle that didn't stay at the scene.

The woman has been identified as Sally Ann Dollard of Norfolk County. She was pronouced dead on site.

As the vehicle did not remain, police are looking to speak to anyone that was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.