One person is dead following a collision in Haldimand County.

The crash scene was discovered around 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Haldimand Road 53 near the community of Balmoral, about 10 kilometres west of Cayuga.

According to the OPP, a passerby noticed a motorcycle in a field on the east side of the road.

A man found near the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Road 53 was closed south of Highway 3 into the late morning, as were other roads in the area.

OPP are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.