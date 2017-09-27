

CTV London





The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Police say the offender is known to frequent the London area.

Trevor Goessell is described as a Caucasian male, 31 years old, 5'11", 216lbs, with short wavy brown hair. He has various tattoos including both forearms with images of crosses and various designs.

He is serving a sentence of two years, five months, and one day for possession of property obtained by crime, fail to appear, break enter and commit theft under, operate motor vehicle while disqualified, and obstruct public/peace officer.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.