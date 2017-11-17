

CTV London





London Police are looking to speak with witnesses after a reported sexual assault of a sex trade worker in Central London.

The incident allegedly took place in the evening hours of Nov. 12 in the area of Central Avenue between Waterloo and Maitland Streets. It wasn’t reported to police until Nov. 16.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area, or could help identify the driver of a small two-door pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to be a model from the early 2000s, silver, in good condition and the last three digits on the Ontario plate is 1YF or IYF.

The driver is described as a Caucasian man, between 20-25 years of age, clean cut, slim/athletic build with blonde hair and blonde goatee.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.