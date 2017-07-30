

CTV London





London police are hoping to locate a white SUV after a man in a wheelchair was struck early Sunday morning.

Police say the 26-year-old man in the wheelchair was hit at Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street.

He suffered minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.

Officers are looking to identify and speak with the driver of a white SUV. The vehicle is described as a small style SUV with four doors and white tire caps.

The driver is described as male, dark hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.