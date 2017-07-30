Featured
Police searching for white SUV involved in collision with man in wheelchair
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 10:33AM EDT
London police are hoping to locate a white SUV after a man in a wheelchair was struck early Sunday morning.
Police say the 26-year-old man in the wheelchair was hit at Kipps Lane, just east of Adelaide Street.
He suffered minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.
Officers are looking to identify and speak with the driver of a white SUV. The vehicle is described as a small style SUV with four doors and white tire caps.
The driver is described as male, dark hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- London police and fire investigating suspected arson
- Celebration of life for mom-to-be set for Sunday
- Police search for suspects after vehicle fire in driveway could have turned serious
- Missing child found unhurt on Wellesley farm
- Feds look into how Saudi Arabia is using Canadian-made military hardware