Police searching for teen suspect in Lambeth church arson incident
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 11:52AM EDT
London police are searching for a young suspect following an arson over the weekend at a Lambeth church.
Fire crews were already on scene at Bethel Baptist Church on Campbell Street when police arrived just before 11 p.m. Friday.
It was quickly determined that the fire was suspicious and police are asking for the public's help identifying a boy who was acting suspiciously in the area earlier in the day around 1:30 p.m.
He is described to be white, 13 to 15 years old with short brown hair, clean shaven, 5’-5’6” in height and a thin build.
The church sustained about $3,000 in damage.
Call police if you have any information.
