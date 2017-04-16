

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





London Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Victoria Street and McNay Street.

Police found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A second male sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects are believed to have fled the area in two separate vehicles. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.