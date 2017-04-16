Featured
Police searching for suspects in stabbing in northeast London
London Police are searching for multiple suspects in a stabbing that happened early on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 10:42AM EDT
London Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Victoria Street and McNay Street.
Police found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A second male sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspects are believed to have fled the area in two separate vehicles. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police at 519- 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
