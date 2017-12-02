

One man is in serious condition following an overnight shooting in London.

Police were called to a residence on Nixon Avenue near Eden Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots.

They say the victim was taken to hospital by a citizen. He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and is presently in serious condition.

Police are still looking for suspects and no arrests have been.

They say a number of people were running from the scene following the shooting

One neighbour told CTV News he heard multiple gunshots around 4:30 a.m. and called 911. Other people had also called in the shooting. The neighbour said the man who lives at the home is a retired Ford employee.

The major crime section has taken over the investigation.