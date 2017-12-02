Featured
Police searching for suspects after shooting on Nixon Avenue
London police and forensics are on scene at 789 Nixon Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 following a shooting. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:21AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:38AM EST
One man is in serious condition following an overnight shooting in London.
Police were called to a residence on Nixon Avenue near Eden Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots.
They say the victim was taken to hospital by a citizen. He underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and is presently in serious condition.
Police are still looking for suspects and no arrests have been.
They say a number of people were running from the scene following the shooting
One neighbour told CTV News he heard multiple gunshots around 4:30 a.m. and called 911. Other people had also called in the shooting. The neighbour said the man who lives at the home is a retired Ford employee.
The major crime section has taken over the investigation.