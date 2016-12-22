

London police are searching for suspects following a stabbing Wednesday night.

Police say around 9 p.m., a man was walking westbound on Dundas near Richmond Street when an unidentified male walking in the opposite direction stabbed him multiple times before leaving the area with an unidentified female. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

It's unclear what condition the victim is in right now.

Police are exploring the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.

The suspect is described as having olive skin-tone, short buzzed hair with a medium build, 25-30 years old.

He was wearing a grey and white camouflaged jacket.

The suspect was seen with a female white a thin build and wearing a white jacket.

Contact London police if you have any information.