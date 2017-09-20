

CTV London





Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman.

Brenda Graystone is described as female, white, 5’6” tall, 170lbs, with long puffy blonde hair, long blonde hair with long bangs, fake eyelashes, and long fake nails. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama coat/housecoat and slippers or sandals.

Graystone was last seen in the area of Oxford Street and Richmond Street on September 18th, 2017 at 4:30pm. She has recently moved to London and is unfamiliar with the City.

Police are concerned for he welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com