Police in Woodstock and London are searching for a missing woman.

Yuderquis Perez-Gomez,38, was last seen Friday around 10:00 am leaving a hotel on Wellington Road in London.

Perez-Gomez has ties to both London and Woodstock.

She may be suffering from mental health issues.

Perez-Gomez is described as Hispanic with a thin build, 115 lbs. brown eyes, and short blonde hair but she also wears extensions.

She was last seen wearing a black/white striped dress and pink pants.

Call police if you have any information.