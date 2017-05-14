Featured
Police searching for missing woman
Missing woman Yuderquis Perez-Gomez
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 1:17PM EDT
Police in Woodstock and London are searching for a missing woman.
Yuderquis Perez-Gomez,38, was last seen Friday around 10:00 am leaving a hotel on Wellington Road in London.
Perez-Gomez has ties to both London and Woodstock.
She may be suffering from mental health issues.
Perez-Gomez is described as Hispanic with a thin build, 115 lbs. brown eyes, and short blonde hair but she also wears extensions.
She was last seen wearing a black/white striped dress and pink pants.
Call police if you have any information.
